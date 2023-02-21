Liverpool takeover OFF: Owner John Henry's full 'not for sale' statement

Liverpool Football Club is not for sale, according to current owner John W Henry, but talks are ongoing about further external investment.

Fenway Sports Group, which is overseen by Henry, stated last November that they wanted to bring in new investors, which followed reports that there was interest in selling the club. Since then, rumours have persisted around a full takeover, with reported interest from Middle Eastern and American buyers.

But now, Henry has rubbished rumours that he was ever looking to sell Liverpool, which FSG have owned since their £300m purchase in 2010.

"Yes. I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about LFC (Liverpool Football Club), but I keep to the facts: we merely formalized an ongoing process," Henry has told the Boston Sports Journal. "Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling LFC? No. Are talking with investors about LFC? Yes. Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won't be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20+ years?"

The comments are likely to receive a mixed response from Liverpool supporters. On the one hand, FSG have been largely positive owners, investing heavily in the squad and hiring, and subsequently backing during turbulent times, manager Jürgen Klopp. The German is a hugely popular figure at Anfield, having delivered a Premier League title in 2020, as well as one Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup during his seven-and-a-half-year spell in charge.

On the other hand, FSG's hand in the European Super League scandal, which saw a number of the continent's biggest clubs try and force a breakaway competition which would line their own pockets, will not be forgotten in a hurry. Henry has since apologised to the fanbase for the episode, but fans remain outraged.