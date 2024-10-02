Liverpool to move for Real Madrid star, who's been sensationally put up for sale: report

By
published

Liverpool could look to Real Madrid for their next major signing

Liverpool manager Arne Slot
Liverpool boss Arne Slot (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool currently sit at the top of the early Premier League table after a successful start to life at Anfield for new boss Arne Slot.

The Dutchman was joined at the club by a new sporting director in Richard Hughes and this new regime opted not to make significant changes to the playing squad, with only Federico Chiesa arriving at the club this summer.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.