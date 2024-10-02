Liverpool to move for Real Madrid star, who's been sensationally put up for sale: report

Liverpool currently sit at the top of the early Premier League table after a successful start to life at Anfield for new boss Arne Slot.

The Dutchman was joined at the club by a new sporting director in Richard Hughes and this new regime opted not to make significant changes to the playing squad, with only Federico Chiesa arriving at the club this summer.

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will link up with the squad next summer after remaining on loan with Los Che this season, but reports in Spain suggest another La Liga star could be heading to Liverpool next year.

Liverpool linked with Real Madrid star

Aurelien Tchouameni lines up for France (Image credit: Xavier Laine/Getty Images)

Spanish outlet Fichajes report that Real Madrid are open to selling midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, a player that Liverpool wanted to sign back in 2022, when the France star left Monaco for Madrid in an €80 million deal.

The report claims that Liverpool are ‘closely following’ Tchouameni’s situation at the Bernabeu, with Madrid potentially willing to sell him for the €80m fee they paid for him two years ago, citing the player’s lack of consistency as the reason for his potential departure.

Liverpool tried to sign Martin Zubimendi over the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tchouameni was first on the Reds’ radar in 2022, but Madrid eventually swooped to sign him when a move for Kylian Mbappe broke down.

The 36-time France international has turned out 97 times for Madrid since his summer 2022 move, helping the club win a La Liga and Champions League double last season. FourFourTwo recently ranked him as the sixth-best defensive midfielder in the world.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Liverpool were left frustrated in their pursuit of a new central midfielder in the summer, with Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi emerging as their top target, only for the Spain international to decide to remain with the Basque club.

Slot has turned to Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai to operate on the middle of the park so far this term, but it would not be a surprise to see the club attempt to address this area again in the near future.

Why Man United Got DESTROYED By Tottenham

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Tchouameni would certainly tick that box for Liverpool, with the midfielder valued at €100m by Transfermarkt and

Whether or not the club should spend €80m on him could well depend on how the contract situations for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk pan out between now and the end of the season, as the Reds could find themselves in need of a mini-rebuild if that trio were to depart.