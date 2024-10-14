Liverpool to replace fan-favourite with controversial new signing: report

Liverpool are set to replace a fan-favourite first team star with a player that could arrive under a cloud of controversy.

Since Arne Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager, things have looked extremely positive for the Reds. They're top of the Premier League table and have won their opening two Champions League fixtures, too.

There are underlying issues within the playing squad that need addressing, however, with key players out of contract in the near-future.

Liverpool looking at Andy Robertson replacement

Andy Robertson (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, Liverpool have a strong interest in Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras, who is seen as a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson. The report suggests that the Reds are looking to activate Carreras' €50m release clause, who started life in Portugal well since arriving in the summer in a deal worth €9m.

The 21-year-old joined Benfica from Manchester United, though, which could rankle with Liverpool fans if he does arrive at Anfield. Carreras joined Manchester United in 2020 but failed to make a first team appearance in a competitive game before being sold in the summer.

A left-back who enjoys attacking, Carreras is seen as the ideal replacement for Robertson. While the Scotsman is still only 30-year-old, he spent a lengthy period of last term out injured and the three goals and two assists he managed is a farcry from the double figures for goal involvements he achieved in four of the five seasons before that.

Alvaro Carreras in action for Benfica (Image credit: Hugo Amaral/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

However, Robertson has started seven of Liverpool's 10 games in all competitions this campaign, and looks rejuvenated under Arne Slot. His contract is due to expire in 2026, by which time he will be 32.

In FourFourTwo's view, €50m is a lot of money for a player valued at just €8m by Transfermarkt, while left-back is certainly an area that isn't a pressing concern for Liverpool right now. Instead, the Reds need to focus on either tying down Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah to new deals, or find their replacements.

If anything, Carreras would arrive as a back-up to Robertson, with Kostas Tsimikas having failed to properly challenge Robertson for a spot in the starting XI since his arrival in 2020.