Liverpool to continue midfield rebuild with 'dribble-happy' star - who will give the Reds another dimension: report

Liverpool are looking to continue their midfield rebuild in January, as they target a second Premier League title under Jurgen Klopp.

Currently third in the table, Liverpool are willing to attempt everything in their power to finish top come the end of the season - starting with new signings in January.

And the latest star that Klopp's side has been linked with will add a completely different dimension to the Liverpool midfield, making them a lot more unpredictable against opposition sides.

Liverpool are challenging for the title this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Indeed, Italian publication Tutto Juve claims that Liverpool are now the favourites to sign Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, amid speculation linking him with Juventus.

The report adds that the 22-year-old will be available for around £39m in January, leading Liverpool to reignite their interest in him. Linked with a move to Anfield in the summer, Thuram ultimately stayed in France as Jurgen Klopp's side prioritised the signings of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Waturo Endo.

Thuram is a completely different type of player to the aforementioned quartet, though, and would add a completely different dimension to Liverpool's midfield.

Thuram has been flying with Nice this season (Image credit: Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

Described the The Athletic as a "dribble-happy midfielder", Thuram loves to drive into spaces in the middle of the pitch with his power and technical ability. That doesn't mean he shies away from his defensive duties, however - the Frenchman is great at dispossessing the opposition and launching counter-attacks.

Calciomercato reports that Liverpool might have to wait until the summer to land Thuram, though. With Nice just a point behind PSG at the top of Ligue 1, the French side are reluctant to let their best players leave in the January window.

