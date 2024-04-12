Liverpool agree deal for Ruben Amorim in principle: report

Liverpool have agreed a deal for Ruben Amorim to become the club's next manager, following talks with the Sporting boss.

That's according to one report, that claims that in principle, the Portuguese will replace Jurgen Klopp. Amorim has been heavily linked with the role for a number of weeks, following Xabi Alonso's decision to remain at Bayer Leverkusen for another season.

But with Klopp departing at the end of the season, it appears that Liverpool are deep in their search for his successor.

Transfer correspondent Pete O'Rourke has claimed on Football Insider that the move for Amorim has been finalised, saying, “Talks are ongoing with Liverpool and his agent and a deal has been agreed in principle.”

“It looks like he will make that move to the Premier League in the summer,” he added, with plenty of Sporting players including Goncalo Inacio and Ousmane Diomande linked with Merseyside, too.

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems likely that talks are ongoing with Amorim, but it may be jumping the gun to say that a deal has been agreed.

Agreements have already been denied on a couple of occasions and while it remains possible that Amorim agrees a move sooner rather than later, it probably won't be confirmed until after the Lisbon outfit's season is complete.

Sporting are top of the Primeira Liga by four points with a game in hand.

