Liverpool agree deal for Ruben Amorim in principle: report

By Mark White
published

Liverpool want Sporting boss Ruben Amorim and have been linked with the Portuguese for weeks

Liverpool target Ruben Amorim of Sporting CP in action during the Liga Portugal Betclic match between Sporting CP and Boavista FC at Estadio Jose Alvalade on March 17, 2024 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images) style of play and tactics
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool have agreed a deal for Ruben Amorim to become the club's next manager, following talks with the Sporting boss.

That's according to one report, that claims that in principle, the Portuguese will replace Jurgen Klopp. Amorim has been heavily linked with the role for a number of weeks, following Xabi Alonso's decision to remain at Bayer Leverkusen for another season.

