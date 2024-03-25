Liverpool report: Xabi Alonso to reject Reds for Bundesliga stay

By Mark White
Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso is set to rebuff advances from his former club to remain in Germany

Liverpool target Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Bayer Leverkusen, celebrates following the team's victory in the Bundesliga match between Sport-Club Freiburg and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Europa-Park Stadion on March 17, 2024 in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany.
Xabi Alonso has been a revelation at Leverkusen (Image credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso is one of the most in-demand managers in the world right now – but he looks set to remain in Germany.

The Bayer Leverkusen boss is riding high in the Bundesliga and looks set to win Die Werkself's first-ever domestic at the expense of serial champions – and another of Alonso's former clubs – Bayern Munich, who are losing Thomas Tuchel at the end of the current season. 

But despite the overtures of both clubs, the Basque boss might opt to remain at the BayArena another season to continue the good work he's doing at Leverkusen. 

Thomas Tuchel during Bayern Munich's game against Augsburg in January 2024.

Tuchel might be replaced by Alonso this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

That's according to Sky Germany via TEAMtalk, who claim that Alonso looks poised to reject both Liverpool and Bayern to continue another year at Leverkusen.

Further to that revelation, the German outlet suggests that the only move he would make in future would in fact be back to the Allianz Arena, where he completed his playing career. 

Sporting boss Ruben Amorim is said to be the Plan B for Liverpool.

Sporting's head coach Ruben Amorim addresses a press conference at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on February 14, 2022, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League football match between Sporting CP and Manchester City.

Ruben Amorim is in the race to be the next Liverpool boss (Image credit: FILIPE AMORIM/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite these recent reports, however, Alonso's future will likely remain unclear until the end of the current season.

It makes sense that German publications would be touting for the Spaniard to remain in the Bundesliga and there's nothing conclusive that would suggest that he will reject the Reds. 

