Liverpool report: Xabi Alonso to reject Reds for Bundesliga stay
Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso is set to rebuff advances from his former club to remain in Germany
Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso is one of the most in-demand managers in the world right now – but he looks set to remain in Germany.
The Bayer Leverkusen boss is riding high in the Bundesliga and looks set to win Die Werkself's first-ever domestic at the expense of serial champions – and another of Alonso's former clubs – Bayern Munich, who are losing Thomas Tuchel at the end of the current season.
But despite the overtures of both clubs, the Basque boss might opt to remain at the BayArena another season to continue the good work he's doing at Leverkusen.
That's according to Sky Germany via TEAMtalk, who claim that Alonso looks poised to reject both Liverpool and Bayern to continue another year at Leverkusen.
Further to that revelation, the German outlet suggests that the only move he would make in future would in fact be back to the Allianz Arena, where he completed his playing career.
Sporting boss Ruben Amorim is said to be the Plan B for Liverpool.
Despite these recent reports, however, Alonso's future will likely remain unclear until the end of the current season.
It makes sense that German publications would be touting for the Spaniard to remain in the Bundesliga and there's nothing conclusive that would suggest that he will reject the Reds.
