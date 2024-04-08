Liverpool in talks with Ruben Amorim to become next manager: report

By Mark White
published

Liverpool have held a meeting with Ruben Amorim of Sporting to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield

Liverpool target Ruben Amorim addresses a press conference at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on February 14, 2022, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League football match between Sporting CP and Manchester City.
(Image credit: FILIPE AMORIM/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool have held talks with Sporting manager Ruben Amorim about becoming the next manager at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp is leaving Merseyside after nine years at the end of the season – and hoping to end on a high with the Premier League and Europa League still to play for. Liverpool are level on points with Arsenal at the top of the table, trailing only on goal difference. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1