Liverpool in talks with Ruben Amorim to become next manager: report

Liverpool have held talks with Sporting manager Ruben Amorim about becoming the next manager at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp is leaving Merseyside after nine years at the end of the season – and hoping to end on a high with the Premier League and Europa League still to play for. Liverpool are level on points with Arsenal at the top of the table, trailing only on goal difference.

With potentially just 12 games left of Klopp's reign, however, plans are already afoot to hire his successor, with Michael Edwards said to be leading the process.

Jurgen Klopp may have just 12 games left at Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Portuguese journalist Bruno Andrade of outlet Maisfutebol has claimed that first contacts have been established between the Reds and Amorim over the 39-year-old taking the job – with Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano backing up these claims.

“The interest is there and contacts have taken place with Amorim’s camp,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing. “They are well informed on his contract, clauses and more.”

Barcelona have also been linked with a move for Amorim to replace the outgoing Xavi Hernandez.

Amorim has been tipped to replace Xavi (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Liverpool remain the frontrunners for Amorim, almost certainly in part thanks to the Portuguese's release clause, which ranges from anywhere between €10-20 million.

Barça are unlikely to want to pay for their next manager – and are reportedly still working on convincing Xavi to remain in Catalonia.

