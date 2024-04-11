Liverpool left 'shocked' by Luis Diaz request amid PSG and Real Madrid transfer links

By Steven Chicken
published

Liverpool have Luis Diaz tied down to a long-term contract but the Colombian reportedly wants a new deal regardless

TOULOUSE, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 09: Luis Diaz of Liverpool warms up prior to the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 match between Toulouse FC and Liverpool FC at Stadium de Toulouse on November 09, 2023 in Toulouse, France. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

There have not been so many reports of Colombia’s finest export leaving Liverpool since county lines crime first came to public attention, with Luis Diaz now being linked with two separate moves abroad.

According to HITC, Liverpool ‘made it clear’ last month that they would not countenance a move to Real Madrid following reports of interest from Real Madrid, feeling the connection had been stirred up by ‘third parties looking to agitate on Diaz’s behalf’. Come now, would agents really stoop to that?

