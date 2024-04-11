Liverpool left 'shocked' by Luis Diaz request amid PSG and Real Madrid transfer links

There have not been so many reports of Colombia’s finest export leaving Liverpool since county lines crime first came to public attention, with Luis Diaz now being linked with two separate moves abroad.

According to HITC , Liverpool ‘made it clear’ last month that they would not countenance a move to Real Madrid following reports of interest from Real Madrid, feeling the connection had been stirred up by ‘third parties looking to agitate on Diaz’s behalf’. Come now, would agents really stoop to that?

Seemingly not content with having connected Diaz with one financial titan with an incidentally attached football club, he is now being linked with Paris Saint-Germain too – albeit there are conflicting reports as to how seriously we should take that.

Conflicting reports over Luis Diaz transfer link from Liverpool to PSG

Liverpool face losing Luis Diaz (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Daily Telegraph have claimed that PSG have spoken to Diaz’s agent about a potential move away, and that oh, by the way, Diaz would also like a new contract at Liverpool.

HITC have hit back by going halfway to suggesting that’s a load of merde, saying that their own sources in France have ‘downplayed’ the connection.

They add that the Reds have been left ‘shocked’ by Diaz’s request since his current deal does not expire until 2027, adding that the Liverpool hierarchy are not best pleased with how the player and his agent have played their hand on this one.

The Telegraph meanwhile note that Diaz shares an agent with Sporting boss Ruben Amorim, who has been strongly linked as a potential successor to Jurgen Klopp when the German gaffer steps down this summer.

