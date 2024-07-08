Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson to begin Saudi Pro League talks: reports

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is a target for the Saudi Pro League, with talks to begin over a move

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is set for talks with the Saudi Pro League over an exit from Anfield.

The Brazilian joined the Reds in 2018, becoming the most expensive goalkeeper of all time for a short period before Chelsea's acquisition of Kepa Arrizabalaga. In the six years since, Alisson has won everything worth winning including a league title, Champions League and both domestic cups – even becoming the sixth custodian to score in the Premier League when he headed in a corner against West Bromwich Albion in 2021. 

