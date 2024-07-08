Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson to begin Saudi Pro League talks: reports

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is set for talks with the Saudi Pro League over an exit from Anfield.

The Brazilian joined the Reds in 2018, becoming the most expensive goalkeeper of all time for a short period before Chelsea's acquisition of Kepa Arrizabalaga. In the six years since, Alisson has won everything worth winning including a league title, Champions League and both domestic cups – even becoming the sixth custodian to score in the Premier League when he headed in a corner against West Bromwich Albion in 2021.

Alisson signed an extension to his contract in 2021, but with Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool and plenty of change in the air at Anfield, the opportunity has arisen for a new challenge.

There has been plenty of change at Anfield of late (Image credit: Getty Images)

TEAMtalk says that the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF), who own the big four clubs in the nation's Pro League, are approaching Alisson to see if his stance over a transfer has changed since they spoke to him earlier this year.

The Saudi PIF are also chasing the 31-year-old's compatriot, Ederson, with personal terms said to be agreed, according to TV Dello Sport, via The Express.

VIDEO Why Cody Gakpo's A Huge Problem For England

In FourFourTwo's view, this isn't one that Liverpool fans need to worry too much about. Alisson has a contract until 2027 – so if the worst comes to the worst, the Reds could just stand firm and reject any offers, just as they did with Mohamed Salah last summer.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Manchester City have set Ederson's fee at around £42 million, with a monster contract set to have been agreed between the player and the Saudi Pro League.

Ederson is also wanted by Saudi Arabia (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's therefore feasible that this move for Alisson is simply a tactic to hurry City into lowering their demands and accepting a good offer for a player of Ederson's age.

Alisson is worth €28m, according to Transfermarkt.

More Liverpool stories

Michael Owen exclusive: 'Liverpool need to be challenging at the top in Arne Slot’s first season – but fans will be supportive of him'

‘The new rivalry in European football came because of Jurgen – for everyone who loves football it was fantastic to watch him and Guardiola,’ Arne Slot reveals Klopp's advice in first Liverpool interview

What it was like inside Anfield for Jurgen Klopp’s emotional farewell