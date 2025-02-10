Liverpool star Darwin Nunez edging closer to exit, following European offer: report

By
published

Liverpool spent big to sign Darwin Nunez - but the Uruguayan isn't favoured by Arne Slot and set for an exit

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool acknowledges the fans after the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Plymouth Argyle and Liverpool at Home Park on February 09, 2025 in Plymouth, England.
Darwin Nunez of Liverpool acknowledges the fans after defeat to Plymouth (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez looks set for a move this summer, with the elite of Europe circling for the South American.

The Reds' Quadruple hopes went up in smoke in Devon this weekend, with Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle beating the Premier League leaders against all odds. Pilgrims manager Miron Muslic called the result his greatest career achievement, with his opposite Arne Slot taking the risky opportunity to blood youngsters.

Nunez, who is the Merseysiders' second-most expensive signing ever, was one of few senior players included in the squad, and couldn't turn the game for Liverpool after his introduction to the field.

Liverpool looking to offload Darwin Nunez, with interest in the striker

Liverpool's Dutch manager Arne Slot (R) commiserates Liverpool's Portuguese striker #20 Diogo Jota after the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Plymouth Argyle and Liverpool at Home Park in Plymouth, south west England, on February 9, 2025. Plymouth won the match 1-0. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Arne Slot saw his side crash to a shock FA Cup exit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nunez joined Liverpool from Benfica in 2022 for an initial £64 million, with his transfer rising to around £85m with add-ons, as per the BBC.

The 25-year-old has struggled to settle in English football, however, with just 24 league goals in two-and-a-half years. The Saudi Pro League has been touted as a destination for the forward, with Reds legend and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher claiming that the club are “not happy” with Nunez just last month.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has weighed in on the Nunez situation (Image credit: Getty Images)

A fresh report from Spanish outlet Fichajes states that Nunez's future at Liverpool is “at a crossroads” with the Anfield outfit now more open than ever to cashing in on the rangy target man.

Milan have apparently shown “firm interest” in Nunez and are willing to offer £60m for the star. FourFourTwo understands that this is below Liverpool's valuation and that the Rossoneri would have to up their bid – though a San Siro exit for Rafael Leao may help to fund a mega-money move.

The report states that the Portuguese is in demand, and with Milan holding talks with him in October over his future, manager Sergio Conceicao could be persuaded to part with Leao to bring in a more industrious winger who suits his style a little better. Nunez, meanwhile, has previously liked posts on social media linking him to Milan.

In FourFourTwo's view, it would be a surprise if Nunez was still a Liverpool star at the start of next season.

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool celebrating after scoring the third goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on September 21, 2024 in Liverpool, England.

Nunez has failed to adapt fully to English football (Image credit: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The Uruguayan has started just seven league games under Slot this season. Liverpool won't want Nunez's value to decrease anymore and with around £20m in add-ons to be paid to Benfica for his transfer, there's a chance that Liverpool could sell for less than £85m and still make a profit.

Nunez is worth €65m, as per Transfermarkt. Liverpool take on Everton this week in the Merseyside Derby when Premier League action returns.

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.

More about stories
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 31: Carlos Casemiro #18 of Manchester United celebrates with Christian Eriksen #14 after scoring a goal against Real Betis during the first half at Snapdragon Stadium on July 31, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

'It's 100 percent over for him at Manchester United this summer, and I also fear that his career is over': Former Real Madrid midfielder takes aim at forgotten star
Liverpool&#039;s Dutch manager Arne Slot (R) commiserates Liverpool&#039;s Portuguese striker #20 Diogo Jota after the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Plymouth Argyle and Liverpool at Home Park in Plymouth, south west England, on February 9, 2025. Plymouth won the match 1-0. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or &#039;live&#039; services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Was Liverpool manager Arne Slot too arrogant as he learns harsh English football lesson in FA Cup?
Football Manager 2024 wonderkids

How to get updated FM25 squads on Football Manager 2024
See more latest