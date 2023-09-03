Liverpool warned to 'brace themselves' for ANOTHER big Saudi bid for Mo Salah

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler expects Mo Salah to join him in Saudi Arabia, and he has warned the club's fans that another bid for the Egyptian star is inevitable.

The Reds rejected a £150m offer from Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad on Friday – and, while the Premier League transfer window closed that day, Saudi clubs can still sign players until Thursday (5 September).

As such, it could be a nervy few days for Liverpool and their supporters, who it goes without saying will not want to see Salah leave.

Fowler, though – who manages Saudi second-tier outfit Al-Qadsiah – thinks it's only a matter of time before the 31-year-old joins him in the Middle East. Writing in his column for the Mirror, the Anfield favourite said: "The money Liverpool have already turned down is truly mind-boggling – but, honestly, I wouldn't be surprised if that is doubled before the end of this week.

"Think about what a coup it would be for the Pro League to have him as their ambassador. He's genuinely a superstar. After Messi and Ronaldo, he's the most famous footballer in the world. That's the level he's at.

"It's going to be a helluva few days if you're a Liverpool fan like me, so brace yourself for something mind-boggling this week, Reds!"

Salah has already seen three of his former Liverpool teammates leave for Saudi Arabia this summer: Fabinho, Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson now ply their trade for Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli and Al-Ettifaq respectively – with the latter managed by another Reds icon, Steven Gerrard.

Neymar, Karim Benzema and Riyad Mahrez are among the biggest names to swap top European leagues for the Saudi Pro League in recent months.

