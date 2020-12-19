Liverpool transfer news: Mohamed Salah won’t rule out Barcelona or Real Madrid and says his future is in club’s hands

Mohamed Salah has admitted he was disappointed to be overlooked for the Liverpool captaincy against FC Midtjylland and refused to rule out a future move to Barcelona or Real Madrid.

The Egypt international was expected to be handed the armband for the Reds’ final Champions League group game earlier this month, but Jurgen Klopp gave the responsibility to Trent Alexander-Arnold instead.

“Honestly, I was very disappointed,” Salah told AS.

“I was expecting to be the captain. But it's a manager's decision, so I accept it.”

Salah went on to score in the 1-1 draw with the Danish club, continuing his remarkable run of form in front of goal for the Reds.

The 28-year-old has netted 16 goals in all competitions this season and has been linked with a move to La Liga giants Madrid and Barca.

His current contract at Anfield runs until the summer of 2023, but Salah wouldn’t shoot down the idea of moving to Spain later in his career.

“I think Madrid and Barcelona are top clubs,” he said.

“We never know what is going to happen in the future, but right now I'm focused on winning the Premier League and the Champions League again with my club.”

Asked how much longer he saw himself at Liverpool, Salah replied: “That's a tough one, but right now I can say that everything is in the club's hands.

“Of course I want to break records here and, I repeat, every record in the club, but everything's in the hands of the club.”

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

FEATURE The five substitutions argument: why are clubs calling for more subs but using fewer?

RANKED! Every Premier League club's coolest sponsor

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR Why is Dele Alli in Tottenham exile – and what is next for him?

