Liverpool moving for 'the Turkish Firmino' as Jurgen Klopp looks to add depth to his side: report

Liverpool could be in for a Turkish superstar likened to the legendary Roberto Firmino, as Jurgen Klopp looks to make a huge statement of intent in the transfer market.

The Reds are currently top of the league, with previous table-toppers Arsenal succumbing to defeat at the weekend. Liverpool have strength in numbers in attack, with the likes of Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah to choose from – but Klopp may not yet be satisfied.

With the Reds looking to outscore teams this season with a weaker defence than in previous seasons, one particular rumour suggests the Merseysiders may lean into that side of their team a little more.

Liverpool have plenty of firepower in attack (Image credit: Getty Images)

Calciomercato in Italy says that Kenan Yildiz of Juventus is a target.

The youngster is an attacking threat who has lost his place in Max Allegri's starting lineup and could now be sacrificed – especially considering the Old Lady are in need of investment.

As a member of an impressive young Turkey side who have already made it to Euro 2024, Yildiz has been compared to the likes of Arda Guler, who moved to Real Madrid over the summer.

While not expected to immediately compete for places in Liverpool's lineup, however, the teenager could well be signed with the intention of assuming a role later down the line.

Kenan Yildiz is on Liverpool's radar (Image credit: Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

Despite his absence from the first-team in Turin right now, however, it would appear unlikely that Liverpool would invest the money demanded by Juve in order to bring a player to the side who was not ready to be integrated immediately.

Yildiz is valued at €1 million by Transfermarkt.

