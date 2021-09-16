Liverpool transfer news: Reds could sign Robert Lewandowski next summer

Liverpool has emerged as a potential destination for Robert Lewandowski next summer, according to reports.

The Poland international has been at Bayern Munich since 2014, but there have been suggestions in recent months that he is looking for a new challenge.

The long-time Real Madrid target was linked with a move to Chelsea over the summer.

But Bayern did not want to sell their star man, who has taken his game to another level in the last couple of years.

Lewandowski scored 41 goals in the Bundesliga last term, breaking Gerd Muller's single-season record in the German top flight.

He has started the current campaign with a bang too, finding the net 10 times in six games in all competitions.

Lewandowski is under contract at the Allianz Arena until 2023, and Bayern could cash in on him next summer unless he signs a new deal.

The striker will turn 34 at the start of next season and is coming towards the end of a fantastic career.

According to Fichajes, Jurgen Klopp wants to be reunited with his former charge at Anfield.

Lewandowski rose to prominence during his four-year spell under Klopp at Borussia Dortmund.

The pair won back-to-back Bundesliga titles at Signal Iduna Park, as well as reaching the Champions League final in 2013.

The Liverpool boss remains a keen admirer of Lewandowski's and has told the club's board that he wants to sign him.

The Reds do not currently play with an out-and-out centre-forward, preferring to use Roberto Firmino or Diogo Jota up top.

The arrival of Lewandowski would therefore necessitate a shift in approach, although Klopp might be prepared to enact that given the Pole's incredible record.

Liverpool had a quiet summer but are expected to be more active in the transfer market in 2022.

Much will depend on how Lewandowski wants to see out the final years of his career at the highest level.

