Liverpool transfer news: Reds win race to sign Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig

Liverpool have won the race to sign RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate, according to reports.

The Reds have been heavily linked with the Frenchman in recent months, but several other clubs have also been monitoring him.

Jurgen Klopp has had to deal with a defensive injury crisis this term, with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez having missed the majority of the season.

Joel Matip has also been sidelined for most of 2021, while stand-in centre-half Jordan Henderson is currently on the treatment table.

Liverpool signed Ozan Kabak on loan from Schalke in the January transfer window, as well as recruiting Ben Davies from Preston.

Liverpool have the option of signing Kabak on a permanent basis this summer for a fee of £18m.

The Premier League champions have yet to make a decision on the Turkey international, but another centre-back is on his way to Anfield.

According to the Guardian , the Reds have agreed a five-year deal with Konate, who has a release clause at Leipzig worth £30.5m.

Liverpool have a good relationship with Leipzig, from whom they signed Naby Keita in 2018.

The Guinea international has endured an injury-hit three years on Merseyside, and Liverpool fans will hope that Konate proves to be a more successful signing.

Chelsea were one of the other Premier League sides interested in the 21-year-old, although they did not table an official offer.

Konate might not be playing Champions League football at Anfield next season, though, after Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle left them as outsiders for a top-four finish.

Klopp’s side conceded a last-gasp equaliser on Saturday and are now four points adrift of Chelsea in the final Champions League qualification spot.

Liverpool, who can ill-afford any more slip-ups between now and the end of the campaign, return to action against Manchester United next weekend.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

FEATURE European Super League, from rumour to collapse: A full timeline of farce

FEATURE Jose Mourinho: What next for the Special One?

QUIZ! Can you name the top 50 clubs in the all-time Champions League table?