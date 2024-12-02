Liverpool star Curtis Jones wanted by Real Madrid in shock swoop: report

Liverpool are gearing up to fight for another of their stars from Real Madrid's clutches.

The Reds put in a stunning display at the weekend to slay Manchester City, just days after doing the same to Real Madrid. But despite the great form of late, Real are threatening to derail the future for Arne Slot, with interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah both have uncertain futures, too – and now, Real might have thrown another spanner in the works with Curtis Jones.

Real Madrid want Liverpool star Curtis Jones, in huge deal next summer

Recently, Liverpool execs met with their Real Madrid counterparts in person, with Alexander-Arnold discussed – along with a surprise interest in Ryan Gravenberch.

But now, German outlet BILD have reported that Los Blancos have shortlisted Jones, too, following exceptional form this season.

“The Englishman has established himself in the midfield of the Reds and is a key player at the Premier League club,” the report states. “That arouses desire - even at Real.”

The European champions have stuttered this season having added Kylian Mbappe to their ranks, after failing to replace the recently retired Toni Kroos. Luka Modric has been drafted in the side, along with Arda Guler, as manager Carlo Ancelotti struggles to compensate for the absent German metronome.

Jones, who ranked as the fourth-most exciting teenager in world football by FourFourTwo in 2020/21, has developed into a fantastic midfielder for club and country, able to play in a two- or three-man midfield, as a No.8 or No.10.

Interest in his services is natural considering the improvement in his game – and with Liverpool's relationship with Real Madrid said to be a good one given their recent meeting, it's not beyond the realms of possibility that a move could be discussed in the coming weeks.

In FourFourTwo's view, however, Jones won't be sold any time soon. The Reds would loathe to lose two academy talents to Real Madrid and with the 23-year-old one of the club's best midfielders, it would take a huge big to convince them to part with him.

Jones is valued to be worth €35 million by Transfermarkt. Liverpool take on Newcastle United this week when Premier League action returns.