Liverpool target dubbed 'the next Bukayo Saka' addresses future Reds move

Liverpool have been offered an update about their pursuit for a wonderkid target, with the player himself clarifying his future.

Over the past month, the Reds have been linked with a transfer for Momodou Sonko, an 18-year-old Swedish winger currently tearing up the Allsvenskan with BK Hacken. Though predominantly right-footed, Sonko's diminutive frame and dribbling ability has seem him earn comparisons to Arsenal's Bukayo Saka.

But Liverpool face plenty of competition for Sonko's signature with Swedish outlet Sportbladet reporting that BK Hacken has already rejected an offer for Sonko this January window. The report also suggests that Barcelona, RB Leipzig, Bologna, Ajax, PSV, Anderlecht and Club Brugge are all among the clubs interested in the 18-year-old.

Sonko has impressed Liverpool with his performances in Sweden (Image credit: James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)

But amid the speculation, Sonko has addressed a potential move to Anfield in the future, suggesting that he's in no real rush to leave Sweden right now. Continuing his development is clearly at the forefront of his thinking, though he does admit that he would of course welcome Liverpool's interest.

"If it's the right offer, the right environment and the right club, I feel ready," Sonko told Sportbladet. "But our new coach Paco (Johansen) has started well. It will be fun working with him.

"Rumours don't matter that much until bids come in. I don't need to delve into what is written. It's fun to read sometimes, but when you start hearing it several times from friends, it can get a bit tiring. It's a fun thing, but not something I focus on."

Sonko has European experience under his belt (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sonko admits that he doesn't have a preference over where he moves next, as long as the club he joins plays exciting, attacking football.

"If the right environment exists, with a football similar to the one we play here - offensive, where you develop young players, right for me - then I see no problem with moving to Holland or Belgium either.

"It is important to familiarise yourself with the history of the clubs, what they are known for."

