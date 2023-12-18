Liverpool report: 'The next Bukayo Saka' poised for huge move next month

Liverpool are looking to land the next big teen sensation in world football next month, in a big move of intent.

The Reds drew 0-0 with Manchester United at Anfield over the weekend, dropping from the top spot in the Premier League and denting their momentum. Things could be about to get even harder next month for Jurgen Klopp, with talismanic forward Mohamed Salah leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Yet Klopp may just be about to draft in cover in the form of an exciting young wonderkid, who has drawn comparisons to Arsenal star Bukayo Saka online.

Mohamed Salah is going to AFCON next month (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swedish outlet Expressen reports that teen sensation Momodou Sonko is attracting interest from the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona, for his incredible rise over the last few months.

Sonko has the diminutive frame of Saka and can drive at the penalty area, though the Hacken star is predominantly right-footed, despite being comfortable on his left. At just 18, there is plenty of room to develop but Sonko has shown that he can make the step up to senior Swedish football already.

The move could be similar to Luis Diaz's introduction to the side two years ago. In 2021, Liverpool were pushed into signing the Colombian in order to beat rivals, such as Tottenham.

Momodou Sonko is on Liverpool's radar (Image credit: James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)

The Swedish talent is still just 18 years old, however, and unlikely to be integrated right away. Still, as a talent for the future, Liverpool may be tempted to pounce now in order to beat Barça to the move.

Sonko is worth €4 million, according to Transfermarkt.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool react after Manchester United bus is damaged by bottle outside Anfield

Kenny Dalglish earns SPOTY Lifetime Achievement award as Jurgen Klopp says 'he is Liverpool'

Liverpool face battle as Saudi Pro League prepares fresh Mohamed Salah bid: report