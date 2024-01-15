Liverpool 'expected' to make transfer swoop for Premier League midfield star

Liverpool are reportedly likely to make a move for Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes this summer.

PSG are also said to be keen on the Brazil international, who joined the Magpies from Lyon for £40m in January 2022, shortly after the club's mega-money Saudi-backed takeover.

Guimaraes, 26, signed a contract extension in October keeping him at St. James' Park until 2028 – but that doesn't seem to have deterred some of Europe's biggest hitters from continuing to sniff around.

Guimaraes has been one of Newcastle's most consistent performers since his arrival (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to AS, Liverpool and PSG are "expected to return" for Guimaraes in the summer transfer window.

The report claims that the former Athletico Paranaense man has a £98m release clause in his Newcastle deal – but that it could be paid in three instalments of £32m, potentially making a transfer less financially burdensome for would-be buyers.

Liverpool made significant upgrades to their midfield last summer – bringing in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch – but Guimaraes is a player the Reds are thought to be huge admirers of.

Guimaraes started both of Brazil's 2026 World Cup qualifiers during the most recent international break (Image credit: Getty Images)

An integral member of the Newcastle side which finished fourth in the Premier League last season to secure Champions League qualification and reached the Carabao Cup final, Guimaraes has made 86 appearances for the Magpies in all competitions – scoring 11 goals.

Since joining Eddie Howe's team, the 18-cap Brazilian – who was included in his country's squad for the 2022 World Cup – has established himself as one of the best box-to-box midfielders in Europe.

He has featured in all but two of Newcastle's 21 league games so far this term.

