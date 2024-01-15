Liverpool 'expected' to make transfer swoop for Premier League midfield star
The Reds overhauled their midfield last summer, but it seems that they're not done yet
Liverpool are reportedly likely to make a move for Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes this summer.
PSG are also said to be keen on the Brazil international, who joined the Magpies from Lyon for £40m in January 2022, shortly after the club's mega-money Saudi-backed takeover.
Guimaraes, 26, signed a contract extension in October keeping him at St. James' Park until 2028 – but that doesn't seem to have deterred some of Europe's biggest hitters from continuing to sniff around.
According to AS, Liverpool and PSG are "expected to return" for Guimaraes in the summer transfer window.
The report claims that the former Athletico Paranaense man has a £98m release clause in his Newcastle deal – but that it could be paid in three instalments of £32m, potentially making a transfer less financially burdensome for would-be buyers.
Liverpool made significant upgrades to their midfield last summer – bringing in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch – but Guimaraes is a player the Reds are thought to be huge admirers of.
An integral member of the Newcastle side which finished fourth in the Premier League last season to secure Champions League qualification and reached the Carabao Cup final, Guimaraes has made 86 appearances for the Magpies in all competitions – scoring 11 goals.
Since joining Eddie Howe's team, the 18-cap Brazilian – who was included in his country's squad for the 2022 World Cup – has established himself as one of the best box-to-box midfielders in Europe.
He has featured in all but two of Newcastle's 21 league games so far this term.
Read more
LIVERPOOL Rio Ferdinand warns Reds and Arsenal about 'formidable' Man City
AFCON The best African footballers ever
QUIZ! Can you name every player since 2008 with just ONE Ballon d'Or nomination?
IN THE MAG Alex Ferguson! PLUS Hamburg derby, Henrik Larsson, Lucas Radebe, Robbie Savage, the weirdest transfer moments and MORE!
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1