Liverpool want Ghanaian superstar as sensational headline transfer next summer: report

Liverpool have identified a superstar to bring in next summer – and send shockwaves across the Premier League.

The Reds are facing the prospect of losing three big players at the end of the season, too. Trent Alexander-Arnold is in talks with Real Madrid, while Mohamed Salah is a target for big-money suitors. Virgil van Dijk, meanwhile, turns 34 next summer – and Alisson is expected to leave, as

Arne Slot has a huge job on his hands. The Dutchman signed just two players, in Giorgi Mamardashvili – currently on loan with Valencia – and Federico Chiesa, who's yet to start in the Premier League, so a rebuild is expected in time.

Liverpool launch assault for Mohamed Salah replacement

Mohamed Salah looks to be leaving (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Salah – rated as FourFourTwo's best right-winger in the world – is likely to leave Liverpool next summer, with plans already being drawn up for a replacement. Rodrygo has been tipped, though another option has emerged closer to home.

According to Spanish outlet, Fichajes, West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus is being monitored. The Ghanaian has shone since joining from Ajax and could well make a step up after struggling in east London this season.

Mohammed Kudus has excelled for West Ham (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Athletic recently reported that at half-time against Brentford recently, Kudus “had a frank exchange of words”, with manager Julen Lopetegui, which led to the winger being replaced by Carlos Soler. It was swiftly denied by “those in Kudus’ inner circle“ that “he and Lopetegui had to be separated”.

Fichajes notes that transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says that no concrete talks have begun between Kudus and Liverpool. The Reds would likely sound out interest from the 24-year-old before pursuing a move over the coming months.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Kudus would be a superb option as a replacement for Salah, with comparisons there between the attacker and Sadio Mane. Kudus has the same versatility and intensity in the press.

There may be a sticking point when it comes to price, however. Kudus has been valued at €85 million following recent links to Arsenal – and it's unlikely that Liverpool would want to pay that much.

FourFourTwo understands that West Ham would want to make a significant profit on any sale of Kudus, with the Declan Rice transfer saga of 2023 showing their ability to stand their ground when it comes to interest over their players. The Hammers captain eventually cost Arsenal £105m – a record for an English player.

Kudus is worth €50m, according to Transfermarkt. His current deal expires in 2028.