Liverpool lining up £100m superstar as HUGE Mohamed Salah replacement, following talks: report

Mohamed Salah is widely expected to leave Liverpool at the end of the season

Liverpool are poised to bring in a genuine A-list superstar as their replacement for Mohamed Salah, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

The Egyptian King admitted last month that he has not been thinking about his future this season. The uncertainty seems to have left Salah unaffected, too, with a strong start to the season under new manager, Arne Slot.

Still, rumours persist that he will quit Anfield. There is a growing expectation that he will leave when his contract expires at the end of the current campaign, with the Saudi Pro League tipped as the most likely destination, following links last year.

Liverpool are looking to bring in Rodrygo as their Mohamed Salah replacement

Rodrygo celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Manchester City in the Champions League in April 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to German publication BILD who cite reports in Spain, Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo Goes is being targeted as Salah's replacement. The Brazilian could cost in excess of £100 million.

Last month, Spanish outlets Cadena Ser and Sport (via Sport Witness) confirmed that Liverpool had begun the process of a move. Real Madrid were reportedly contacted, while it is likely the player himself has been sounded out over his interest in joining Arne Slot's side

Arne Slot might bring Rodrygo to Anfield (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Rodrygo's future has been up in the air all summer, with the arrival of Kylian Mbappe changing Carlo Ancelotti's squad makeup. So far, the Brazilian – who FourFourTwo ranked as the third-best right-winger in the world earlier this year, one place behind Salah – has featured extensively for the European champions.

Mbappe has played centrally with Vinicius Jr on the left wing and Rodrygo on the right-wing. The entire frontline has been positionally fluid, however, given that Mbappe prefers drifting to the left.

Real Madrid may well be open to letting Rodrygo leave, given that they have a surplus of options in attack. The 23-year-old began life as a left-winger and may prefer to play there at his next club – while the likes of Arda Guler, Federico Valverde and even Mbappe himself are options on the right, with teenage striker Endrick still developing, too.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this is a rumour that we took with a pinch of salt last month. While Liverpool are probably sizing up the possibility of bringing Rodrygo to Anfield, the outlay would be huge – and there's no guarantee that he would want to continue playing right-wing wherever he goes next.

This is a transfer saga that still has a long way to go. Given the way that Liverpool owners FSG have conducted business in the past – making shrewd investments rather than splashing out for big names – we don't expect this one to come to fruition unless there is any serious change in situation for both the Reds and Rodrygo over the next year.

Rodrygo is worth €110 million, as per Transfermarkt. His contract expires in 2028.