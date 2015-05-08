Liverpool were never interested in Depay - Rodgers

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has claimed the club were never interested in new Manchester United signing Memphis Depay.

United confirmed on Thursday that they had agreed to sign Netherlands international Depay from Eredivisie champions PSV, a deal that will be completed once the transfer window reopens in June, subject to a medical.

Depay had been linked with a number of clubs across Europe after netting 27 goals in all competitions as PSV broke Ajax's grip on the Dutch title, and the Eindhoven club's technical director Marcel Brands alleged Depay chose United over Liverpool.

However, Rodgers insisted: "It [a move for Depay] wasn't something we were ever interested in. We already have four wingers at the club. We have other priorities."

Asked about Liverpool's options up front for next season, with Daniel Sturridge set for another spell on the sidelines, Rodgers added: "Young Divock [Origi] coming in will be a great asset for us. We will see what the summer brings."