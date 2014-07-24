Ljajic insists he's not looking to leave Roma

The Serbia forward has been linked with a move away from the Eternal City outfit ahead of the new season, with the likes of Milan, Liverpool and Manchester United reportedly keen to sign him.

Ljajic's future has been called into question following the arrival of Juan Iturbe from Verona last week, but the 22-year-old is not seeking another change of club just a year after his arrival from Fiorentina.

He is quoted as saying in Corriere dello Sport: "It's normal that you speak of the market, the market is alive, but I have come to Rome a year ago to stay and I would (like to) stay.

"I spoke with the company and speak with the manager again (sporting director Walter Sabatini) on my return to Italy. I like Roma, I signed a contract for four years and I would like to complete my cycle here.

"If there is so much competition (it) is good for the team. My goal is to find a place, but then the coach makes the choices."

Roma coach Rudi Garcia stated this week that he has no intention of allowing Ljajic to leave Stadio Olimpico.

Garcia's side beat Liverpool 1-0 in Boston on Wednesday, with Marco Borriello scoring the only goal of the game right at the death at Fenway Park.