Low keen for new Germany leaders to emerge

Germany coach Joachim Low is keen for new leaders to emerge in the national team ahead of Euro 2016.

Philipp Lahm, Per Mertesacker and Miroslav Klose have all decided to end their international careers since Germany's victory in the World Cup final last year.

Low's men have not been at their best during qualifying for Euro 2016 but still sit second in Group D, only one point behind leaders Poland, and are on course to reach the finals in France.

But, in an interview with Welt am Sonntag, Low said: "There is no struggle of hierarchy in our squad, but a team needs to find itself first before they can play well together.

"The following questions need to be answered before the Euros in France next summer: 'Who will take responsibility in difficult situations? Who can the younger players look up to and learn from? Who are the players who will lead the way?'"

Low does, however, already have an idea of the players he anticipates will take on the responsibility from the likes of Lahm and Mertesacker.

He added: "Bastian Schweinsteiger, Jerome Boateng, Manuel Neuer, Sami Khedira, Mats Hummels, Toni Kroos and Thomas Muller have all started to assume these roles more. They are doing a good job."