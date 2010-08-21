Lucarelli joins Napoli on loan

"Lucarelli is with Napoli now and he can feel like a part of our family," president Aurelio de Laurentiis told Radio Marte, the club's official station.

The highlight of Lucarelli's career was a four-year spell at Livorno from 2003 to 2007 where he scored 92 goals in 146 appearances and was the Serie A top scorer in 2004/05 with 24 goals in 35 games.

The 34-year-old had a quiet season with Ukraine side Shakhtar Donetsk and returned to Italy, scoring 16 goals in 45 games for Parma before netting 10 times in 28 matches while on loan at Livorno last season.

Lucarelli scored three goals in six appearances for Italy and his presence should fill the void left by the departure of Argentina's German Denis to Udinese.

Napoli play Swedish side Elfsborg in the return leg of their Europa League third qualifying round on Thursday after winning the home fixture 1-0.

