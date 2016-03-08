Lukaku perfect for Manchester United - Saha

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha believes Everton star Romelu Lukaku would be the perfect signing for the Old Trafford club.

Lukaku has been in superb form this season, netting 18 goals in 28 Premier League appearances, leading to speculation that he may be lured away from Goodison Park.

And Saha has advised United to make a move for the prolific Belgium forward.

"I have to admit that I rated Lukaku highly when he was at Chelsea, when he was young. I could see he was not ready, but now he has performed really well at Everton," Saha told IBTimes UK.

"And definitely he will bring something to the United side because he is strong, he has got that presence to trouble the central defenders.

"With someone like Lukaku on United's side, especially his presence around the box, along with [Anthony] Martial playing on the left and [Wayne] Rooney also linking with Lukaku, it will be great.

"It would be nice to have him at United. In terms of strikers, in terms of options, in terms of diversity and attacking options, Lukaku will be a right fit for United."