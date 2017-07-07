Lukaku trains with Pogba at UCLA amid Manchester United links

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku trained alongside Manchester United star Paul Pogba at UCLA amid mounting speculation that he is on the verge of a blockbusting move to Old Trafford.

Widespread reports on Thursday said Belgium international Lukaku was set to join United after a £75million fee was agreed between the clubs, although conflicting claims suggested the Goodison Park board were yet to sanction the sale.

The duo, who are both represented by super-agent Mino Raiola, are currently holidaying together in Los Angeles and took part in a training session at the famed sporting university.

Photos of the pair were initially posted on Pogba's Instagram account on Thursday before being deleted.

Meanwhile in LA: two men training at the UCLA. July 7, 2017

Everton welcomed a host of players who served on international duty in June back for their first day of pre-season work on Thursday.

Jose Mourinho's United squad arrive in California on Sunday to begin their 2017 tour, which features games against LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona.