Luton’s clash with Bristol City called off due to coronavirus cases
By PA Staff published
Luton’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Bristol City on Boxing Day has been postponed.
The game at Kenilworth Road was called off following a number of positive Covid cases in the Hatters’ squad.
It was the 21st EFL game on Boxing Day to be called off, while only 16 of the original 35 matches went ahead at the weekend.
