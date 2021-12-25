Trending

Luton’s clash with Bristol City called off due to coronavirus cases

By published

Luton Town v Fulham – Sky Bet Championship – Kenilworth Road
(Image credit: Zac Goodwin)

Luton’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Bristol City on Boxing Day has been postponed.

The game at Kenilworth Road was called off following a number of positive Covid cases in the Hatters’ squad.

It was the 21st EFL game on Boxing Day to be called off, while only 16 of the original 35 matches went ahead at the weekend.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1


*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1