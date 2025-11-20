Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has brought in a new international break rule, with 11 players prevented from leaving
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has implemented a new policy as he looks to turn the Old Trafford club around
International breaks are often a period of rest and recuperation for players not called up to their national teams but Ruben Amorim has continued to prohibit Manchester United players from jetting off on holiday.
The policy was introduced last year following the controversy surrounding Marcus Rashford and Casemiro. The Manchester United pair had travelled to the United States after missing out on selection for England and Brazil respectively, leading to a strong backlash over their decision to take a long-haul trip for such a short break.
While some deemed it a valid use of time, others, notably Gary Neville, condemned it citing a lack of professionalism, particularly ahead of Amorim’s first game in charge.
Mancehster United brought in big changes after controversy of last year
While Rashford scored the first goal of the new era at Ipswich last November, things could hardly have gone any different for him and Casemiro, with the midfielder a key man at United again and the forward exiled to Barcelona.
Amorim initially defended the pair’s decision, pointing out that the club had not explicitly forbidden them from travel during the international break.
However, he also added changes would soon be implemented, stating: "Us as a club have to set the standards and have to manage that.
"It's my decision if they can have five days, or three days, or three days to rest and you cannot fly.”
It’s a standard that has been maintained in the year since, with the 11 first-team players not on international duty this month remaining in Carrington ahead of Monday’s Premier League clash at home to Everton.
That XI includes the injured Benjamin Sesko, as well as the English cohort of Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo, all of whom remain out of favour under Thomas Tuchel, as well as veteran keeper Tom Heaton.
Tyrell Malacia and Joshua Zirkzee appear not be in either Amorim or Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman’s plans, while youngsters while youngsters Ayden Heaven, Tyler Fredricson and Chido Obi also stayed in the North West of England.
United host the Toffees and old boss David Moyes at Old Trafford on Monday night looking to continue their recent unbeaten run and move up a very tight Premier League table.
Peter writes freelance for FourFourTwo and has previous experience at Evening Standard and Football365 among several others. He now works for us alongside OneFootball, the Sporting News and Stats Perform. One of the very few Irish people living in London and even fewer to support Manchester United, he spends time away from football rewatching TV shows and attempting to play tennis.
