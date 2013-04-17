Lyon's Lacazette sidelined for three weeks
By app
Alexandre Lacazette will be out for three weeks with a thigh injury, the Olympique Lyon striker said on Wednesday.
"Out for about three weeks," Lacazette wrote on his Twitter feed after undergoing an MRI.
Lacazette, who scored three goals from 28 appearances this season, is expected to return to action on May 11 when Lyon take on Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain.
Lyon are third in the standings, 11 points behind leaders PSG with six games left.
