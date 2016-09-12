Macia replaces Walsh at Leicester City

Leicester City have confirmed the appointment of Eduardo Macia as the club's head of senior player recruitment.

Macia, 42, replaces Steve Walsh, who left for Everton in July. Walsh was credited with bringing the likes of N'Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez to King Power Stadium, the pair proving to be key players in the Foxes' remarkable Premier League title success last season.

Spaniard Macia boasts an impressive CV, having worked with Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri at Valencia in addition to spells with Liverpool, Olympiacos, Real Betis and Fiorentina.

Leicester director of football Jon Rudkin said: "Eduardo's appointment follows an extensive process undertaken by the club, to identify a candidate of outstanding experience that would contribute significantly to the long-term development our player recruitment strategy.

"His expertise and network of contacts will add considerable strength to our existing team of recruitment staff, whose skill and diligence contributed greatly to a successful summer transfer window.

"To appoint someone of Eduardo's calibre further highlights the club's ambition to strengthen its standing in the game and to realise our owners' vision of success that is both lasting and sustainable."