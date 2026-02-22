How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal: free streams, TV details & preview for this massive North London derby

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal today as the capital delivers the game of the weekend, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal key information • Date: Sunday, 22 February 2026 • Kick-off time: 4:30pm GMT / 11:30am ET • Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

And so the next Tudor age begins, 103 miles on horseback from the site of Bosworth Field at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – and, sadly for Arsenal, not a Henry to be seen.

New Spurs boss Igor Tudor begins his short-term deal with a North London derby against the Gunners, for whom a midweek bloody nose at Wolverhampton Wanderers has taken the edge off the build-up.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal for free

In America, you can stream Tottenham vs Arsenal with YouTube TV's 5-day free trial which gives access to USA Network.

Outside the US? Access your free trial with NordVPN — find out more below.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal in the UK

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal is the headline game of this week's Sunday programme in the Premier League and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK. It will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, and subscribers will be able to stream the match on Sky Go.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With more games than ever this season (215 in the Premier League and heaps more in the EFL), Sky Sports has a strong offering for football fans in the UK. It's yours for £35 a month on a two-year plan that will include their new multi-view streaming and a Netflix sub. For those not wanting to commit long-term, NowTV offers Sky Sports channels on daily or monthly passes.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal in the US

This North London derby will be available to fans in the USA on USA Network.

USA Network are broadcasting the North London derby in the US. To watch the game, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as YouTube TV, Sling TV or Fubo.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal in Australia

Premier League lovers in Australia can watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal: Premier League preview

These bitter rivals might have book-ended the top four in the league phase of the Champions League but their fortunes couldn't be much more different in the Premier League.

Arsenal have left the door open for Manchester City but started the weekend five points clear at the top and with precisely double the number of points Spurs have shambled their way into this season.

If form really does go out of the window on derby day, one rather suspects neither of these Premier League ever-presents would mind too much. Arsenal's dropped points are far from fatal to their title hopes but a win here would be some tonic against minor maladies.

Spurs haven't won a Premier League match in 2026 and manager Thomas Frank paid the price, given his marching orders to be replaced by former Juventus boss Tudor until the end of the season.

Tickets

Tudor's task is to avoid relegation – in truth, the state of the teams below Spurs should see to that – and to take Spurs as far as he can in the knock-out stage of the Champions League.

It's a bizarre situation and one that could easily be embodied by a win over Arsenal to dent their title hopes just for the fun of it.

Mikel Arteta will be guarding against such an outcome. The Arsenal boss will know exactly what Spurs fans want from this game and the lift they'll get from having a new manager in place, and he'll be desperate not to let them have it.

The Gunners won the reverse fixture 4-1 and have beaten Spurs on their last three visits, laying to rest a run of seven away derbies without a win. This one means as much as any of them.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Arsenal

We're bravely predicting a humdinger of a derby and taking the plunge to say Spurs could fail where Wolves succeeded on Wednesday.