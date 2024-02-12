Major Arsenal target for the summer named, as Gunners look to make HUGE statement in the transfer market

Arsenal could be set to bring in Wolves winger Pedro Neto – but Mikel Arteta’s side are likely to face fierce competition for the winger’s signature.

The Portuguese’s tremendous form captured the attention of prominent Premier League clubs, reports Football Insider , who say Arsenal are among the longstanding admirers and are closely monitoring his situation at Molineux.

Indeed, it’s thought that Liverpool are also keen on acquiring the 23-year-old and may join the Gunners in the race for his signature during the summer transfer window.

Pedro Neto is a target for big sides (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as the two Premier League elites, several European clubs have expressed interest in Neto. It’s believed that there will be keen eyes on his performance in the upcoming European Championships, if he was to secure a spot in the national Portugal squad.

Wolves are unlikely to make any summer signings before July in a bid to sidestep the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules. Owing to this, the club may look to offload some of their key talents - and rising star Neto could be sacrificed to generate funds for their own transfers.

Neto has contributed three goals across all competitions this season, as well as eight Premier League assists.

Liverpool need to find an eventual successor to Mohamed Salah (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following their recent 2-0 defeat to Brentford, Wolves remain in 10th position in the Premier League table. They head to North London in their fixture to play against Tottenham.

Neto has spent six seasons at Wolves so far, though his inaugural campaign was spent on loan with Serie A side Lazio. After struggling with injury, the attacker has found his feet this term, being one of the standout performers in England so far.

This has naturally generated interest from clubs in the Premier League, who are looking to bolster the right-side of their attack.

