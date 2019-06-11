Man United tell Real Madrid Pogba is not for sale

Manchester United are standing firm in their assertion that Paul Pogba is not for sale - and have told Real Madrid in no uncertain terms, according to AS.

With the signing of Eden Hazard confirmed last week, manager Zinedine Zidane reportedly wants Real bosses to turn their attention to signing his compatriot.

But when asked to name their price, the response came from United that there isn't one, because they are not even entertaining the idea of selling.

That means the next play would have to come from Pogba himself if he is to get the move to the club he described as 'a dream club' back in March.

There's no end in sight for this one yet, folks. With Juventus also stepping up their interest in bringing their former star back to Turin, this saga looks set in for the summer.

