Manchester United star to leave in ‘sensational deal’, ahead of rebuild: report

Manchester United are set for big changes under Sir Jim Ratcliffe in the weeks and months ahead and one player has now been tipped to leave in a "sensational deal" this summer.

Ratcliffe's INEOS group acquired a 27.7% share of the club in February and the British businessman is now in charge of football operations at Old Trafford.

That will include improvements to Old Trafford – or possibly even a completely new stadium – plus a fresh focus on recruitment and youth development.

But while a number of transfers will be expected this summer as part of a rebuild, there will also be a series of departures as well.

That could include defender Victor Lindelof, who has been linked with a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray.

According to Turkish outlet Aspor, the Istanbul club are lining up the Swede in a "sensational transfer" this summer.

Lindelof has been out of action recently due to groin and hamstring problems, with United missing several players at the back over the past few weeks.

The Swede is valued at around €15 million by Transfermarkt, but Galatasaray will hope to sign the defender for a lower fee than that.

Lindelof, who is 29 years old, joined Manchester United from Benfica in 2017 and has made over 250 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions.

