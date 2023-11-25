Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool: Were Reds fortunate as VAR disallowed Ruben Dias effort for Manuel Akanji foul on Alisson Becker after the Brazilian dropped the ball?

Manchester City were denied a crucial second goal against Liverpool on Saturday by VAR after Ruben Dias' effort was ruled out for a foul by Manuel Akanji on Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Alisson was at fault as City took the lead in the first half as the Brazilian gave the ball away at the back and Erling Haaland scored his 50th Premier League goal.

The Norwegian became the quickest player to ever reach that milestone with his strike after 27 minutes and City went in ahead at the break.

And in the 68th minute, the champions thought they had doubled their lead after Dias netted at the back post from close range following a corner after Alisson had dropped the ball.

But following a VAR check, the goal was not given as Manuel Akanji was adjudged to have fouled the Brazilian as the ball was crossed.

The contact appeared minimal but was deemed sufficient for the effort to be ruled out by referee Chris Kavanagh and VAR backed up the official's on-pitch decision.

City were frustrated with the call and it ended up being a costly one as Liverpool levelled 10 minutes from time through Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The draw means City stay top with 29 points, one more than Liverpool in second, but both teams will be overtaken by Arsenal if the Gunners win at Brentford later on Saturday.

Manchester City are at home to Tottenham next weekend, with Liverpool in action against Fulham at Anfield.

More Liverpool stories

On his return to the first team for Liverpool, Luis Diaz was the hero with a late leveller against Luton at Kenilworth Road.

Manager Jurgen Klopp called it a "wonderful moment", but said his father's freedom was the most important thing.

The winger's father was eventually released after 12 days and has revealed details of his ordeal for the first time.