WATCH: Manchester City's Erling Haaland becomes quickest player to reach 50 Premier League goals after mistake by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has become the fastest player to reach 50 Premier League goals with his first-half goal against Liverpool on Saturday – which came after a mistake from Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Alisson attempted to play a quick pass out to Mohamed Salah to get Liverpool on their way in a quick break after 27 minutes at the Etihad, but the Brazilian got it all wrong and Nathan Ake set up Haaland for a low strike to bring up a landmark moment for the Norwegian.

The Liverpool goalkeeper got a touch as the ball went under him but was unable to make the save and punched the ground in frustration following his blunder.

Haaland has scored 50 Premier League goals in just 48 appearances for City in the competition since signing from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022.

Overall, the Norwegian has netted 70 goals in 72 games for Pep Guardiola's side.

He was on target 52 times in 53 appearances last season as City won the treble and has already hit 18 in 19 games for the Sky Blues this term.

Still only 23 years old, Haaland is on course to break all sorts of records at City and is under contract at the champions until 2027.

If City hold on to beat Liverpool, Guardiola's side will move four points clear of the Reds at the top of the table.

