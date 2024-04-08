Manchester City already have an advantage in Champions League against Real Madrid - with key four players at risk of second leg suspension

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Manchester City could employ a few dirty tricks against Real Madrid in the Champions League...

Pep Guardiola celebrates Manchester City's win over Newcastle United
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City head into their Champions League against Real Madrid with an early advantage, with four players from the Spanish side at risk of being suspended for the second leg.

In the Champions League, players who pick up three yellow cards in that season's competition will receive a one-game suspension, with all players' accumulated cards wiped following the conclusion of the quarter-finals. This means it is impossible to miss the final due to the yellow card rule. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1