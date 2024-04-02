Manchester City star Erling Haaland 'prioritising' Barcelona move after having 'already agreed' transfer: report

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wants to move to Barcelona over Real Madrid, after previously giving his word to the Catalans that he'd join.

Haaland is only in his second season in England but last month, he refused to rule out a transfer to La Liga, with speculation rife that both Clasico outfits want to bring him to Spain. The 23-year-old has apparently bought a property in the country in the last year, too, to fuel more rumours.

After a disappointing afternoon against Arsenal at the weekend, the Spanish media are still speculating on his next move, with Barcelona chief Joan Laporta wanting to bring the Leeds-born forward to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta wants Erling Haaland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sport in Spain claims that Haaland would ‘prioritise’ the Blaugrana, following Mundo Deportivo's recent report that the forward almost signed for the club before.

”In the summer of 2021, in which Leo Messi ended up leaving Barça, Haaland finally [agreed to remain] at Dortmund for another year,” Mundo Deportivo claimed. “However, the Norwegian said ‘yes’ to Barça for the following season.”

Ultimately, Barcelona signed fellow Bundesliga bagsman Robert Lewandowski, though it's been claimed that Barça still covet Haaland. Sport, meanwhile, cites Bojan Krkic's father as a source.

Robert Lewandowski signed for Barcelona rather than Erling Haaland (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, however, there's absolutely no chance of Haaland leaving Manchester City this summer – despite interest from Barcelona for a future transfer down the line. Even then, it's not certain that they'd be able to afford him in even two or three seasons' time, factoring in their financial constraints, the power of the Premier League and potential inflation in the transfer market.

Haaland is worth €180m, according to Transfermarkt.

Erling Haaland has been compared to a League Two striker, in a vicious rant from Roy Keane. Meanwhile, new footage has emerged of the Norwegian forward motivating his team-mates for the Champions League final.

