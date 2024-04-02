Manchester City star Erling Haaland 'prioritising' Barcelona move after having 'already agreed' transfer: report

By Mark White
published

Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland is a target for Barcelona and has apparently already agreed a deal

Erling Haaland of Manchester City reacts after missing a penalty for his team during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Manchester City at Bramall Lane on August 27, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wants to move to Barcelona over Real Madrid, after previously giving his word to the Catalans that he'd join.

Haaland is only in his second season in England but last month, he refused to rule out a transfer to La Liga, with speculation rife that both Clasico outfits want to bring him to Spain. The 23-year-old has apparently bought a property in the country in the last year, too, to fuel more rumours. 

