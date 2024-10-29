Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola sends heartwarming message to Erik ten Hag

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has sent a heartwarming message to Erik ten Hag.

The 51-year-old was sacked by Manchester United on Monday after he won four of fourteen games so far this season. The Red Devils currently reside in a lowly 14th position in the Premier League table.

Ruben Amorim has been touted as an early replacement for the former Ajax boss, with Guardiola offering some words of condolences for a man he enjoyed some entertaining battles with across the last two years.

“I’m so sorry for him," began the City boss in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday. "We had an incredible relationship and I think he represents Man United at the highest level in terms of behaviour.

“Our job, the manager, is one of the few jobs in all the jobs in the world where people expected you to be sacked. I don’t see architects, doctors or teachers or anything [where] the people decide, ‘yeah, get out.’ It’s us. It’s our job, we have to accept it.

“I wish him all the best, he and his family, and he of course is going to come back stronger.

“He knows, I know, everybody knows that our job depends on the results. When the results are not good enough, always we are on the verge of staying or being sacked.”

Ten Hag's best day as Manchester United boss came against Manchester City in last season's FA Cup final at Wembley, as the Red Devils triumphed 2-1 thanks to goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

But more often than not, it has been the blue side of Manchester who have triumphed, with City chasing down yet another Premier League title, something that already looks out of sight for Manchester United.

In FourFourTwo's view, Ten Hag's era will largely be remembered for the two cup successes he ensured in both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

Manchester United are back in Premier League action this weekend, hoping for a change of fortunes as they take on in-form Chelsea at the Theatre of Dreams.