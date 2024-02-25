Manchester City castaway could get familiar escape route - on one condition

Kalvin Phillips could be given an escape route out of Manchester City this summer that would put him back on more comfortable and proven footing: a return to Leeds United

The England international completed a big-money move down the M62 in 2022 but proved unable to establish himself as a regular in Pep Guardiola’s side.

Phillips recently spoke out about how the City manager’s comments about the midfielder being ‘overweight’ after returning from the 2022 World Cup had knocked his confidence.

Guardiola subsequently apologised to Phillips both privately and publicly for his remarks, but the 28 year old’s future nonetheless remains in doubt.

Phillips was sent out on loan to West Ham United in January, despite his parent club still being strongly in contention to defend the three major trophies they claimed last season: the Premier League, the Champions League and FA Cup.

And Football Insider now report that Leeds would be interested in pursuing a deal to take Phillips back to his hometown club should they succeed in gaining promotion back to the Premier League this season.

Leeds struggled without Phillips’ influential presence in midfield last season and were ultimately relegated to the Championship.

But they have overcome a slow start to life back in the second tier under the management of summer appointment Daniel Farke and have hit a sensational run of form in recent months.

Their Friday evening over league leaders Leicester made it nine league wins in a row and kept Leeds second in the table, level on points with newly-promoted Ipswich Town.

