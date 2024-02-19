Gary Neville issues incredible Erling Haaland comparison during his review of Manchester United vs Luton Town

Gary Neville believes Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund could emulate the fine form seen by Erling Haaland in taking his game to the next level.

The former Atalanta forward scored a brace for United in their 2-1 win against Luton Town on Sunday, making him the youngster player to score in six consecutive Premier League games in the process.

Helping reignite the Red Devils Champions League hopes, Neville has issued glowing praise for the Dane, who he believes can catapult Erik ten Hag's side even further.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Hojlund looked like a Haaland in the making – that power, that strength and aggression in his running," he began via his self-titled Sky Sports podcast earlier this week. "I've always liked that about a Manchester United centre-forward."

United made hard work of their victory at Kenilworth Road on Sunday, with Carlton Morris pulling a goal back for Rob Edwards soon after Ten Hag's side motored to a 2-0 lead.



But continuing their unbeaten start to the 2024 season in the process, Man. United battled on to claim an important victory on the road once more.

"The second half was better than the first, it was a considered performance, more measured," added Neville.

"Evans and Varane looked composed and the midfield took control of the game. They had four big chances, well done to Thomas Kaminski – he did really well.

"But they couldn't finish Luton off. United had to defend their box well as Luton had five corners in the last few minutes, Evans cleared three of them.

"At a ground where it's back to the olden days, it felt like an FA Cup tie – and it was a test of United's mettle to defend set-pieces and cope with it. They did that in the second half."

United will be bidding to extend their unbeaten run against Fulham on Saturday at Old Trafford.

Luke Shaw's substitution for the second consecutive game will be assessed by the club this week, with hopes he can return for the Cottagers visit.

