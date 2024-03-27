Manchester City dealt transfer blow amid pursuit of teenage star: report

Manchester City have been dealt a substantial blow in their pursuit of Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi.



The 17-year-old is the next prospect fresh from the Catalan production line and has already impressed during his debut season in the first-team.



Cubarsi has made nine La Liga starts so far this season and even made his maiden bow in the Champions League during Barcelona's 3-1 win over Napoli earlier this month.

WATCH | The 100 Greatest Footballers In The World 2023

With Pep Guardiola known to be a huge fan of the teenage defender, City have been rumoured to be keeping tabs on his progress. According to the latest from Spanish publication Marca, Barcelona are preparing a huge contract offer in order to tie down the 17-year-old's long-term future.

Due to him being under the age of 18, Barca have not yet been able to present Cubarsi with a reasonable offer due to laws in Spain. With his birthday not until January 22, Manchester City have been aware of the current problems facing the Catalan giants and are said to have drawn up their terms.

The report also states how both the defender and his family have told Sporting Director, Deco, that they wish to commit to a lengthy deal in the not-so-distant future.

Barcelona sporting director Deco is said to be trying to tie down Pau Cubarsi. (Image credit: Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

"He doesn't get nervous," said Barcelona boss Xavi on Cubarsi's progress this season. "He has a very calm personality. The release of the ball with him is brutal. He has the calmness to generate attacking plays, it is a spectacle to see him.

"We must be proud of the work of La Masia. When he has the ball, my heart rate doesn't go up. I'm calm. He plays with sense. He's wonderful. He's a very rational boy. With a very well-equipped, slow-paced brain... he asks us for videos, to improve... his interest in improving makes him better every day.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We are facing a wonderful emergence for Barcelona and Spanish football."

More Barcelona stories

Former Rangers, Feyenoord, Arsenal and Barcelona man reveals 'most intense' rivalry in football



What spending a day at Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona is REALLY like



Barcelona to BLOCK players from going to Euro 2024 and Olympic games, in club v country row