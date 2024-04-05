Manchester City favourites to sign Bundesliga superstar: report

Manchester City are believed to be the ‘new favourite’ to land RB Leipzig and Spain star Dani Olmo.

The 25-year-old former Barcelona youth product has been the subject of transfer speculation of late, with Bild in German reporting that Premier League champions City are the favourites to land the midfielder.

They cite the opportunity to work with Pep Guardiola and the chance to reunite with his former club teammate Josko Gvardiol as two factors that City have in their favour.

Olmo has also been linked with Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham in recent weeks and caught the eye when he netted in Spain’s 3-3 draw with Germany last month.

He has a reported €60million release clause at Leipzig on his deal that runs until 2027. His former side Dinamo Zagreb are set to benefit from a 20 per cent sell-on clause from any transfer as a part of the €29million deal that took him to the Bundesliga in 2020.

RB Leipzig sporting director Rouven Schroder has recently addressed Olmo’s future at the club, saying: “I can only say that he feels incredibly comfortable with us. Not only has he been here for six months, but he has been playing for us for four years now.

“On the other hand, it is clear that everywhere there is a demand for different players like Dani."

