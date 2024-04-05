Manchester City favourites to sign Bundesliga superstar: report

By Joe Mewis
published

Manchester City have reportedly moved ahead in the race for an in-demand midfielder

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Manchester City are believed to be the ‘new favourite’ to land RB Leipzig and Spain star Dani Olmo.

The 25-year-old former Barcelona youth product has been the subject of transfer speculation of late, with Bild in German reporting that Premier League champions City are the favourites to land the midfielder. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1