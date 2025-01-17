Manchester City in line to sign Brazilian star: report

Manchester City have already brought in a defender this window and now they are set to sign a forward

Kerolin is set to sign for Man City (Image credit: Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Manchester City are set to sign Brazilian star Kerolin from North Carolina Courage.

The forward, who has played for the National Women's Soccer League team since 2022, has garnered interest from City as well as teams like Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

The 25-year-old had a disrupted season in 2024 because of a ruptured ACL but returned to the pitch last September.

Manchester City: Will they sign Kerolin?

Gareth Taylor, Manager of Manchester City is interviewed prior to the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Hammarby IF and Manchester City at Stockholm Arena on November 21, 2024 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Gareth Taylor is looking to bring some silverware to City this season (Image credit: Linnea Rheborg - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

ESPN Brazil are reporting that Kerolin has signed a deal with City which will run until 2028.

It is understood she has been cleared to travel to England for a medical.

Khadija Shaw of Manchester City Women looks on during the Barclays Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Leicester City at Joie Stadium on December 08, 2024 in Manchester, England.

Bunny Shaw is the WSL's top scorer (Image credit: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

If City do sign Kerolin she will have fierce competition for a starting shirt.

City already have the likes of Bunny Shaw, Vivianne Miedema and Mary Fowler in their ranks.

City have had some injury problems with Lauren Hemp ruled out for the foreseeable future. Miedema has returned to action, while Chloe Kelly has been struggling for minutes this season.

Kerolin also would not be City's first signing of the window as they have already brought in a defender.

Rebecca Knaak signed for the WSL club from Rosengard, who was brought in as cover for injured defender Alex Greenwood. In FourFourTwo's view without Greenwood City will struggle for however long she will remain out.

Knaak signed a one-and-a-half-year contract and she will be trying to aid City to their first WSL title since 2016.

The club are currently trailing leaders Chelsea but six points with 12 games of the season to go.

Sarah Rendell
Women's football editor

Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.