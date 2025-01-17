Manchester City in line to sign Brazilian star: report

Kerolin is set to sign for Man City

Manchester City are set to sign Brazilian star Kerolin from North Carolina Courage.

The forward, who has played for the National Women's Soccer League team since 2022, has garnered interest from City as well as teams like Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

The 25-year-old had a disrupted season in 2024 because of a ruptured ACL but returned to the pitch last September.

Manchester City: Will they sign Kerolin?

Gareth Taylor is looking to bring some silverware to City this season (Image credit: Linnea Rheborg - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

ESPN Brazil are reporting that Kerolin has signed a deal with City which will run until 2028.

It is understood she has been cleared to travel to England for a medical.

Bunny Shaw is the WSL's top scorer (Image credit: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

If City do sign Kerolin she will have fierce competition for a starting shirt.

City already have the likes of Bunny Shaw, Vivianne Miedema and Mary Fowler in their ranks.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

City have had some injury problems with Lauren Hemp ruled out for the foreseeable future. Miedema has returned to action, while Chloe Kelly has been struggling for minutes this season.

Kerolin also would not be City's first signing of the window as they have already brought in a defender.

Rebecca Knaak signed for the WSL club from Rosengard, who was brought in as cover for injured defender Alex Greenwood. In FourFourTwo's view without Greenwood City will struggle for however long she will remain out.

Knaak signed a one-and-a-half-year contract and she will be trying to aid City to their first WSL title since 2016.

The club are currently trailing leaders Chelsea but six points with 12 games of the season to go.