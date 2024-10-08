Manchester City launch surprise move for striker, to replace outgoing Erling Haaland: report

Manchester City have arguably the most in-form player on the planet at their disposal.

Erling Haaland already looks set to break record after record again this season, having netted 10 goals in just seven games. City are on the hunt for a fifth-consecutive title and are set to be challenged by heavyweights Liverpool and Arsenal, so it seems.

But what if they didn't have their Norwegian talisman, for argument's sake?

Who will Manchester City replace Erling Haaland with, then?

Pep Guardiola may have to replace Haaland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rumours have it that the hierarchy at Etihad Stadium is already lining up a contingency plan should Haaland want to move elsewhere in the not-so-distant future.

There are “doubts” that the Norwegian will stay beyond his current deal, while it's been claimed that Haaland would “move tomorrow” to Real Madrid.

Viktor Gyokeres celebrates another goal for Sporting (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Fichajes, in the event that Haaland does leave Manchester City, Sporting Lisbon hotshot Victor Gyokeres has already been identified as a natural replacement.

His physical style and ability to play with his back to goal are already two key facets that are said to have impressed the current Premier League champions.

Gyokeres is high up on the radar of many European clubs, including Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and PSG to name a few.

The 26-year-old is valued at €65 million by Transfermarkt, but if his goalscoring streak continues this season, that price is only going to rise.

What next for Haaland and his future at Manchester City?

Erling Haaland of Manchester City (Image credit: Alamy)

For now, it's safe to assume that Haaland's immediate future is at the Etihad Stadium. But with attractive propositions arriving at every window from the Saudi Pro League, would the talented 24-year-old be tempted to make himself and his family reach for generations to come?

Kylian Mbappe has already snubbed those advances, but is Haaland in the same vein? Plus, it is easy to presume that Haaland will not spend the rest of his career in England, but will he be tempted by the lure of Spain and the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid? We guess only time will tell.