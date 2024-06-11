Manchester City line up Liverpool favourite as Pep Guardiola successor - with two huge transfers to follow: report
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is about to enter the final year of his current deal at the Etihad
Pep Guardiola’s future as Manchester City boss has come into focus since the club sealed a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title last month.
The 53-year-old has just completed his eighth season at the Etihad, by far the longest stop of his managerial career so far and is about to enter the final year of his current contract.
While Manchester City will be hoping that the man who has led them to the most successful period in the club’s history is not eyeing the exit door next summer, plans will being made for any such eventuality behind the scenes.
According to Football Transfers, former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso is being lined up as Guardiola’s potential successor next summer.
Alonso is one of Europe’s most highly-rated young coaches after the 42-year-old led Bayer Leverkusen to their historic unbeaten maiden Bundesliga title win this season.
News of potential City interest comes after Liverpool failed to lure their former midfielder away from Leverkusen, as the Spaniard snubbed both the Reds and Bayern Munich to continue his work at Leverkusen.
City also reportedly believe that the hire of Alonso would help the club seal two big transfer next summer.
Florian Wirtz has been sensational under Alonso this season and is a player City have been monitoring, while Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad, where Alonso kicked off his managerial career as their B-team coach, is another player admired at the Etihad.
Alonso has clear links to both, with Wirtz viewed as a potential replacement for Kevin De Bruyne, while Zubimendi would be seen as competition for Rodri in the middle of the pitch.
