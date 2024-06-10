Arsenal man to be replaced by forgotten Manchester City star Sergio Gomez: report

By
published

One Arsenal star is to be replaced by Manchester City defender Sergio Gomez, who looks to be set for the exit door at the Etihad

Sergio Gomez is replacing an Arsenal star
Sergio Gomez during his time at Anderlecht (Image credit: Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency via Getty Images)

In a move mirroring Arsenal signing Oleksandr Zinchenko, Manchester City full-back Sergio Gomez appears set to leave the Premier League champions in a similar transfer.

Gomez joined Manchester City in a £12million move from Anderlecht in 2022, where he had impressed playing under former City captain Vincent Kompany. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.