Arsenal man to be replaced by forgotten Manchester City star Sergio Gomez: report

In a move mirroring Arsenal signing Oleksandr Zinchenko, Manchester City full-back Sergio Gomez appears set to leave the Premier League champions in a similar transfer.

Gomez joined Manchester City in a £12million move from Anderlecht in 2022, where he had impressed playing under former City captain Vincent Kompany.

But the 23-year-old has struggled to force his way into Pep Guardiola’s side and played just 48 minutes in the Premier League this season.

Kieran Tierney has been on loan at Real Sociedad (Image credit: PA Images)

The Spaniard now looks to be heading back to home soil, with AS reporting that Real Sociedad are targeting the defender after the club’s head of recruitment was spotted boarding a plane to London to trash out a deal.

Sociedad are looking to address the left-back position after the loan of Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney came to an end after the 27-year-old endured another injury-hit season. Tierney was replaced at Arsenal by Zinchenko, also signed from City.

Zinchenko replaced Tierney at the Emirates Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fitness issues had dogged Tierney since he joined the Gunners five years ago, with the club reportedly ready to sell the player this summer. Both club and player had hoped that his move to Sociedad this season would have seen him get back to full fitness and play regular football, but he would only make 24 appearances in Spain.

Tierney is currently preparing for Euro 2024 with Scotland and has been linked with a return to his previous club Celtic in recent weeks.

Sociedad will be hoping that Gomez will provide a more dependable option at the back for the club.

