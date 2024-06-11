Noel Gallagher shares insight on Pep Guardiola's future after sharing messages with Manchester City boss

Noel Gallagher has given his verdict on speculation that Pep Guardiola could be ready to part ways with Manchester City next summer.

A number of reports in the aftermath of City’s record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title claimed that Guardiola could be ready to call time on his trophy-laden spell at the Eithad next summer when he would have completed a ninth season in charge - by far the longest stint of his managerial career to date.

This speculation has been fuelled by the fact that Guardiola’s current contract expires in the summer of 2025, but former Oasis star Gallagher says his personal dealings with the 53-year-old tell another story.

Guardiola celebrates another Premier League title alongside the Manchester City hierachy (Image credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

“I speak to him quite a bit and he’s never given me any inkling that he’s not 1,000 per cent happy living in Manchester,” Gallagher told The Athletic. “I can play you messages where you’d go, ‘That doesn’t sound like anyone is retiring from football soon’. He sends me texts and leaves voice notes about how much he loves the club. He’s one of us, believe me.”

Guardiola helped to fuel the speculation following last month’s latest title win, admitting he was ‘exhausted’, while questions were raised about him needing fresh motivation.

But if the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss does want a new challenge, Gallagher asks where he will find one.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has won four titles in a row (Image credit: Alamy)

“A good 50 per cent of me thinks he’s going to stay, though. Because where’s he going to go? He won’t retire, as he’s younger than me. He won’t go to Italy, as there’s no money in it. He’s already done Germany. He’s not going back to Barcelona. America? Maybe. But he’s a competitor, a warrior, he’s an inspiring dude.

“So many football fans are desperate for him to leave because they have got it into their heads that no one is going to win anything until he does. It’s great. He just lives in everybody’s heads.”

