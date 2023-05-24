Manchester City report: Bayern Munich target City forward – and could pay £100m

Manchester City are bracing themselves for a bid from Bayern Munich for one of their forwards.

The Premier League champions are still on course for a historic treble and dispatched Bayern Munich with ease en route to their second-ever Champions League final, beating them across two legs in the quarter-final. This is turning out to be a tough season for the Bavarians, too, with their last-eight exit compounded with a domestic wobble.

While the champions of all of Europe's other big five leagues have been confirmed, Bayern – who have won the last 10 editions of the Bundesliga – are still in a title fight. To fix this, they are said to be targeting a new forward this summer, with one Manchester City star on the agenda.

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has struggled since arriving at the Allianz Arena (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reports from German outlet BILD say that Bayern are targeting City striker Julian Alvarez to boost their frontline this summer. The Argentine could finish the season with a domestic title, cup, European trophy and the World Cup, in what has been a breakout season for him.

Alvarez only moved from River Plate last year for under £20 million but has lit up European football both as a deputy to Erling Haaland and alongside him in the team. The 21-year-old has even signed a new contract this year to extend his time at the Etihad Stadium to 2028.

But as unlikely as a move away from English football seems just yet, City have a history of letting players who want to go leave should they want to – such as Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane and Ferran Torres in recent seasons. The Citizens could well make a healthy profit on the player, should they choose to part ways, too.

According to BILD journalist Christian Falk, Bayern are prepared to spend somewhere in the region of £100m this summer acquiring a new hitman – a departure from their usual transfer policy.

CEO of Bayern Oliver Kahn seems prepared to spend big improving his squad this summer (Image credit: Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

The report also states that Die Roten are eyeing a move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is out of contract at the end of this season.

Alvarez is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth around €50m.

